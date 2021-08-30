WATCH: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews Thursday’s match vs. #7 Penn State

JACKSON, OH (WOWK) - An Ohio man accused of raping a 4-year-old child has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office.

Jason Rowland, 38, was sentenced by a Jackson County, Ohio, Common Pleas Court judge. He was convicted of one count of "rape of a victim under the age of 10," a first-degree felony and one count of "gross sexual imposition," a third-degree felony. He will also be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender for life and has been given a "no contact" order, Yost says.