MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball forward Pat Suemnick spoke with the media Friday ahead of the Mountaineers’ matchup with No. 25 Texas at home Saturday evening.

Suemnick discussed his journey to WVU, his improvements over the last month, the strength of Wisconsin high school basketball and much more in a candid media session.

Watch the entire press conference from Friday in the video above. Follow along to extensive WVU men’s basketball coverage all season long at Goldandbluenation.com and the free Gold and Blue Nation app. You can also subscribe to the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, which is available on most podcast platforms.