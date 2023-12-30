CLEVELAND — WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert and fifth-year guard RaeQuan Battle spoke to the media following WVU’s 78-75 loss to Ohio State at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Saturday night.

Eilert and Battle discussed the team’s poor rebounding, resiliency in the second half and a questionable call down the stretch.

