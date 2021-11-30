WATCH: Reed Sunahara reacts to WVU volleyball’s historic NCAA Tournament berth

ELIZABETH, WV (WOWK) - This morning, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's office announced the second-week winners of the "Do It For Babydog: Round 3" vaccine lottery.

This week, Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center in Elizabeth won the $50,000 check awarded to a school each week of the lottery. Governor Justice and Babydog visited the school this morning to present the check to school adminitrators during a party to celebrate.