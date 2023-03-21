MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU assistant coach Chad Scott met with reporters Tuesday at the Puskar Complex, marking his first press conference since he was named the program’s offensive coordinator in January.

During Tuesday’s press conference, he discussed the transition into his new role, and remarked on the team’s depth and talent at running back and on the offensive line.

Scott is entering his fifth season on WVU’s staff, and has overseen the program’s running backs throughout his tenure. Watch his full remarks at the top of this page.

WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley also shared his thoughts on the other side of the ball following the team’s first practice of the spring.