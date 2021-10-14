WATCH: Stratford’s Mountaineers still have plenty to prove as the regular season winds down

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police have released new information regarding the double homicide that occurred on Friday, October 8 on Charleston's West Side.

On Wednesday, October 13, CPD obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Marquis Jermayne Goodman, of Detroit, Michigan. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher.