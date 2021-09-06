WATCH: The Wolf’s Den with special guest Don Nehlen (FULL INTERVIEW)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state is edging closer to 200,000 COVID-19 cases reported throughout the pandemic.

The 1,316 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Sept. 6 bring the state to 199,300 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 21,500 are now active. On Saturday, the state surpassed 20,000 active cases for the first time since Feb. 2, 2021, when 20,014 cases were reported. Between that date and July 9, the state dropped down to 882 active COVID-19 cases. In just under two months, it has spiked back up, now much closer to its Jan. 11 record high of 29,057, than its most recent record low.