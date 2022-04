Showers today but storms move in tomorrow afternoon!

Former Hobet Mine site to become WV’s largest solar …

Accuweather forecasts high tornado count in April

Strong to severe storms likely Wednesday evening

2 wanted for using stolen credit card to buy several …

St. Albans youth football team equipment stolen

Winfield Youth Baseball: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Community says final goodbyes to Marine killed during …

Former Marshall football coach Stan Parrish dies

Where Marshall quarterbacks stand ahead of 2022

More funds now available for property demolition