MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mark Kellogg said from his first day at West Virginia that his team would be tenacious on defense.

The Mountaineers (8-0) have proven that early and often in his first year in charge of the program. However, never was that more evident than Monday night.

“I thought our defense was phenomenal,” Kellogg said. “We turned them over 26 times. We held their two leading scorers, I think, to eight combined points, and one of them didn’t score. So, great effort on the defensive end by everybody there. We’re only in game eight as a group, so to see that performance eight games in is pretty special for me, and for us, and I think we’ve come a long way in a short period of time.”

WVU forced No. 25 Penn State into committing six turnovers in the first quarter. The Mountaineers added seven more takeaways in the second period as they built up a 10-point lead. West Virginia then created 13 more takeaways after halftime, including nine in the fourth quarter alone.

The Nittany Lions averaged one turnover per minute over the final six minutes in the final period.

Jordan Harrison tallied six steals in the victory. JJ Quinerly and Kyle Blacksten each recorded three, and every Mountaineer player who played at least 15 minutes recorded at least one steal in the 18-point win over the nationally-ranked Nittany Lions.

“We raised the bar,” Kellogg said. “Now the expectation goes up. The way we prepare, the way you practice, those types of things, like, the bar has been risen for us. So, we just need to keep grinding away. But they need to understand that, too, that there’s still a standard that we’re trying to get to.”

WVU played with great intensity on the defensive end Monday night. In one of her four minutes on the floor, Tirzah Moore was the first to dive for a loose ball. During a sequence later in the second quarter, Lauren Fields and Tavy Diggs forced two different Nittany Lions players to pick up their dribble, and ultimately trapped one on the baseline and caused a jump ball. Fields was visibly fired up, as was every other player on the court and the Mountaineer bench.

“That’s really our identity — our defense. We’re going to turn people over,” Fields said. “That’s just how we create energy in practice. We go over defense a lot. We have to have energy just to get those stops.”

When asked Monday, Kellogg said he had seen that intensity from his team this year, but added he didn’t know if it was sustainable. While noting the pressure wasn’t turned all the way up for a full 40 minutes, as he would like it to be, he said Monday’s performance was closer to the goal.

Four West Virginia players are averaging at least two steals per game, with Harrison averaging three per contest.

“This is what we do. This is our identity,” said Kellogg.

Entering Monday’s tilt against No. 25 Penn State, Kellogg’s defense had already forced 30 or more turnovers in a game twice, including two days prior in a 40-point win against St. Bonaventure. However, neither of those defensive showings came against a Power 5 opponent.

Before Monday, West Virginia’s lone contest against a Power 5 foe came on Nov. 11 against Pitt. Kellogg’s team forced the Panthers into committing a season-high 28 turnovers in the second game of the year.

With seven games under their belts, the Mountaineers had shown the makings of a good defensive team. Entering its contest against the Nittany Lions, West Virginia ranked third in the country averaging 14 steals per game, and sixth in the country forcing 25 turnovers per game.

If there were doubts about West Virginia’s viability in wreaking havoc defensively against a Big 12 or nationally-ranked opponent, they have now evaporated.