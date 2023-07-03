MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Randy Mazey and Steve Sabins have added another arm to the pitching staff via the transfer portal.

Derek Clark, a junior left-handed pitcher, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Monday. He comes to West Virginia after piecing together a standout career with Division II Northwood University (Michigan).

This spring was his best in the college ranks. Clark started 14 games, earned a 10-2 record, tossed five complete games and 103 2/3 innings pitched, and recorded an ERA of 2.78. He also logged 104 strikeouts and surrendered just 19 walks — the lowest total of his career.

He earned Third Team All-America honors from the NCBWA, and was named to the ABCA/Rawlings Division II Gold Glove Team.

Clark pitched to a 23-7 record in 42 total appearances across his three seasons at Northwood. He threw 12 complete games and had a career ERA of 3.38.

Clark was named GLIAC Freshman Pitcher of the Year in 2021. He is the first Northwood player to earn the award. That season, he tied for the conference lead in wins with seven and earned First Team All-GLIAC honors.

A native of Petersburg, Michigan, Clark is the Northwood record holder for single-season strikeouts and innings pitched. He also holds the program record for career wins, strikeouts (259), and innings pitched (264).

Clark helped lead the Huskies to a 42-19 record and captured the Great Midwest Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles.

He bats and throws left-handed. He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.