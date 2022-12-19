West Virginia landed its first two incoming transfers since the transfer portal window opened earlier this month. And the two players the Mountaineers added will be no strangers to one another, as they have been teammates for the last four years.

Wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and cornerback Montre Miller will both transfer from Kent State to West Virginia.

Poke was the first to commit to WVU. He has spent four seasons with the Golden Flashes, playing in a total of 28 games. Poke played in eight games this year as a true senior, making 31 catches for 362 yards and a touchdown.

The Hampton, Georgia native also returned 14 kicks, averaging 29.4 yards per return. Though the number of returns varied, Poke averaged at least 23.5 yards per kick return each year he was at Kent State.

Miller, his Kent State teammate, also announced his intent to transfer to WVU. Miller picked the Mountaineers over interest he received from ACC teams, Duke and Wake Forest.

He will be entering his sixth year as a collegiate football player. Miller was rated as the No. 23 high school player in South Carolina before heading to Kent State.

The senior defensive back had another productive season this year. He recorded 52 total tackles and broke up eight passes. He also forced one fumble and had two interceptions. Miller picked off four passes the season prior.

The Blythewood, South Carolina native redshirted in 2018 as a freshman, though he did appear in four games. Kent State played in a total of four games during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, and Miller appeared in all four.

According to stats by Pro Football Focus, Miller played 898 snaps this season without a penalty.

Both Miller and Poke are listed as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall.