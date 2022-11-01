MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 29 in the 2022 Week Six Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week.

The Mountaineers are looking to continue their good form, as they finished second at the Big 12 Conference Championships and are second in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

West Virginia has appeared in four of the seven national polls this season.

NC State garnered eight of 11 first-place votes to remain on top of the nation. The Wolfpack is followed by New Mexico in second. Big 12 conference champion Oklahoma State sits third, while Northern Arizona University and Notre Dame round out the top five.

In 2021, West Virginia spent two weeks in the rankings before finishing at No. 21. The Mountaineers have made at least one appearance in the national rankings in 16 of the last 18 seasons.