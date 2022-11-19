RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3GpezsG

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with a time of 20:03.2, earning First Team All-American honors and 22nd for the team. Redshirt senior Charlotte Wood followed McCabe, earning 96th for the team with a personal-best time of 20:43.8.

“It is very obvious that Ceili will be disappointed with this performance, as no one had higher expectations for this race than her,” coach Sean Cleary said. “That said, Ceili emerged from the season healthier than she began it and brings home another First Team All-American.”

Sixth-year senior Mikaela Lucki finished third for the Mountaineers and 102nd overall for the team with a time of 20:46.9, while redshirt junior Katherine Dowie ran the 6k in 21:13.2 and came in 155th for the squad. Redshirt junior Jeanne Reix Charat rounded out the top-five for WVU with a time of 21:42.7, earning 187th for West Virginia, and redshirt senior Mikenna Vanderheyden followed right behind her in 188th for the team. Redshirt Sophomore Abbey Yuhaz sustained an injury during the race and did not finish.

West Virginia finished in 27th-place with 562 points. WVU qualified for the national meet after four Mountaineers finished in the top-25 to earn All-Mid-Atlantic Region honors and lift West Virginia into second place in the region. Saturday’s race marked the third consecutive year WVU competed in the National Championship, the longest consecutive streak since 2007-2011.

“This is the highest quality cross country race in the world,” Cleary said. “While we had higher goals for the day and missed those goals by the slimmest of margins, the reality is that we will leave Stillwater still very happy that we qualified to stand on the line with the best young runners in the world, yet frustrated that we did not get a little more out of ourselves.”

No. 1 NC State took first-place on the back of sophomore runner Katlyn Tuohy, who took home the individual title. Big 12 Conference foe No. 3 Oklahoma State finished 4th. A total of 254 athletes and 31 teams competed in the race.

“Onto track,” Cleary said.