Co-Big 12 regular season champ West Virginia wraps up the regular season in Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Nationally ranked West Virginia completed a historic regular season by earning a share of the Big 12 regular season title. How did it happen, and what comes next for the Mountaineers as the postseason begins? Hosts Ryan Decker and Kevin Redfern discuss on this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The postseason is just a few days away, and the field for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament has been set.

With a 15-9 record in conference play, nationally ranked West Virginia earned a piece of the Big 12 regular season championship, sharing the trophy with Texas and Oklahoma State. By doing so, the Mountaineers guaranteed themselves a top-three finish in the league standings, the program’s best since entering the Big 12 in 2013.

After a series of tiebreakers, the Mountaineers have earned the No. 3 seed for the Big 12 Tournament.

Randy Mazey’s squad will take on sixth-seeded Texas Tech in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament on Wednesday, May 24, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

West Virginia took two of three games against Texas Tech at Monongalia County Ballpark earlier this month.

Texas is the top seed in the tournament. Fellow co-Big 12 regular season champ Oklahoma State is the No. 2 seed. TCU, which made a late-season push, climbed to the No. 4 seed after winning its final weekend series over Kansas State. The Wildcats and Horned Frogs will match up in the 4 vs. 5 game on Wednesday. Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and Kansas are the other three tournament teams in that order. Baylor did not qualify for the postseason.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Seeds

Texas 38-18, 15-9 Big 12 Oklahoma State 37-16, 15-9 Big 12 West Virginia 39-16, 15-9 Big 12 TCU 33-22, 13-11 Big 12 Kansas State 33-22, 13-11 Big 12 Texas Tech 37-19, 12-12 Big 12 Oklahoma 30-24, 11-13 Big 12 Kansas 24-30, 8-16 Big 12

Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 24

Game 1 – No. 4 TCU vs. No. 5 K-State – 10 a.m. – ESPNU

Game 2 – No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas – 1:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma – 5 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 – No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Texas Tech – 8:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Thursday, May 25

Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 10 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 1:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 7 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 5 p.m. – ESPNU

Game 8 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner – 8:30 p.m. – ESPNU

Friday, May 26

Game 9 – Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner – 4 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10 – Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner – 7:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 27

Game 11 – Game 9 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 10 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 1:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 13 – Game 11 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner (if necessary) – 5 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 12 Winner (if necessary) – 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Sunday, May 28

Game 15 – Championship Game – 6 p.m. – ESPNU