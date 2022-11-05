WVU’s Adrian Ell #18 attempts a kill over a pair of Oklahoma blockers at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 11 digs. Saturday marked her 16th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 40th of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also lead the way with four service aces.

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson racked up 21 assists to lead WVU, while fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell notched nine assists. Ell also added six kills and six digs.

Freshman outside hitter Quincey Coyle and freshman middle blocker Tierney Jackson led the way for WVU with seven kills apiece.

The Mountaineers (7-17, 0-11 Big 12) fell to the Sooners (13-10, 3-8 Big 12) in three sets.

Additionally, West Virginia notched 32 kills and 33 digs in the match.

The squad returns to action on Thursday, Nov. 10, when it travels to Manhattan, Kansas, to square off against Big 12 Conference foe Kansas State at Ahearn Field House. First serve is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Live streaming and live stats for the match can be found on WVUSports.com.



