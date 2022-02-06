West Virginia Falls to No. 22 Northern Iowa Saturday

All three of West Virginia's ranked wrestlers picked up wins, but the Mountaineers fell in Iowa.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Despite all three nationally ranked Mountaineers coming out on top against No. 22 Northern Iowa, the West Virginia University wrestling team closed out the weekend with a 31-10 loss to the Panthers inside the West Gym, on Saturday night.

“We have to ramp it up in practice to match the intensity of these Big 12 duals,” fourth-year coach Tim Flynn said.

WVU (5-7, 0-5 Big 12) witnessed No. 5 Killian Cardinale (125), No. 16 Peyton Hall (165), and No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (HWT) all earn wins at their respective weight classes with two of them finishing in overtime. Additionally, all three wins were over top-33 wrestlers mentioned amongst multiple publications. UNI (7-5, 6-2 Big 12) captured seven wins, including six bonus point victories, to extend its win streak to six.

Cardinale led off the night with a 12-2 major decision over No. 13 Brody Treske. The redshirt senior caught Treske in a single leg takedown for the first one of the match. He would add three more takedowns along with a two-point near fall to secure the only bonus point victory for the Mountaineers.

Five bouts later, Hall went the distance with No. 9 Austin Yant. The Chester, West Virginia, native captured the much-needed takedown to seal a 4-2 overtime decision at 165 pounds and improve to 20-2 overall. He jumped out to a 2-0 lead after he recorded a takedown with ten seconds left in the first period and held strong in the second, as Yant rode him out to eventually lock down the riding time point. Yant earned another point for an escape to knot the match up at 2-2 and force sudden victory.

Like Hall, Wolfgram wrapped up his business in a sudden victory period. He scored the go ahead takedown 30 seconds into overtime to seal a 3-1 victory over No. 31 Tyrell Gordon at heavyweight. Wolfgram and Gordon traded escapes in the second and third period to even the match up at 1-1 and force extra time.

Next up, West Virginia returns to Morgantown to play host to Utah Valley in Big 12 action on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. ET.

Match Results

125: No. 5 Killian Cardinale (WVU) major dec. No. 13 Brody Teske (UNI), 12-4

133: No. 19 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) wins by fall Garett Lautzenheiser (WVU), [T – 2:08]

141: No. 23 Cael Happel (UNI) wins by fall Caleb Rea (WVU), [T – 5:28]

149: No. 31 Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. Jeffrey Boyd (WVU), 8-5

157: No. 33 Derek Holschlag (UNI) major dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 12-2

165: No. 16 Peyton Hall (WVU) dec. No. 9 Austin Yant (UNI), 4-2 [SV1]

174: No. 21 Lance Runyon (UNI) major dec. Dennis Robin (WVU), 8-0

184: No. 4 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) major dec. Anthony Carman (WVU), 12-3

197: John Gunderson (UNI) major dec. Jackson Moomau (WVU), 8-0

HWT: No. 23 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. No. 31 Tyrell Gordon (UNI), 3-1 [SV1]

Extra Matches

Scott Joll (WVU) wins by fall Pat Schoenfelder (UNI), [T – 2:45]

Carter Isley (UNI) wins by fall Tristan Kemp (WVU), [T – 0:14]

Team Rankings: NWCA

Individual Rankings: Highest of FloWrestling and InterMat