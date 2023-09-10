MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team completed its nonconference slate with a scoreless draw against Villanova on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers (2-4-2) had their chances in the match but couldn’t manage to put the pieces together to find the back of the net. West Virginia fired eight shots on the afternoon, placing just one on goal, and added eight corner kicks. Senior midfielder Chloe Adler led the offense with a pair of shots, while freshman midfielder Gabby Lamparty placed her lone shot of the contest on frame.

Despite the offensive struggle, the Mountaineer defense did their part in limiting Villanova’s opportunities for a goal, holding the Wildcats to a pair of shots and one shot on goal. West Virginia also secured its third shutout of the season, while it also held an opponent to three shots on goal or fewer for the third time this year. Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey collected one save in her 23rd career clean sheet.

With the draw, WVU moves to 11-5-6 all-time against the Wildcats, as well as 8-2-2 in games played in Morgantown.

West Virginia now prepares to open Big 12 Conference play against league newcomer UCF on Thursday, Sept. 14, in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff inside the UCF Soccer & Track Complex is tabbed for 6 p.m. ET.