MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team travels to Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 9, and Friday, Nov. 10, for a pair of matches against Texas Tech. Thursday’s match is slated for 7 p.m. ET, followed by a 4 p.m. first serve on Friday at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Thursday’s match marks the 25th meeting between West Virginia and Texas Tech. The Red Raiders currently lead the all-time program series, 15-9. Texas Tech took the last meeting, 3-0, over West Virginia on Nov. 10.

Last time out, West Virginia fell in a pair of matches to No. 3 Texas on Nov. 2 and 3. The Longhorns took both matches with three-set sweeps.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green leads the squad with 355 kills, followed by sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller with 289. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo leads the Mountaineers with 917 assists and 25 service aces. Sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson has collected 66 blocks for West Virginia, paired with fifth year libero Camilla Covas leading the squad with 349 digs.