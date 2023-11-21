MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (9-20, 2-14 Big 12) welcomes BYU to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Wednesday’s match is slated for 6 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s contest is Senior Night, as the Mountaineers honor lone senior, Camilla Covas following the match. Wednesday’s match will also feature the Weeknight Happy Hour deal, with select concession items half-off from one hour prior to the match until first serve.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the WVU Coliseum ticket window on game day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Coliseum gates, will open one hour prior to the match, on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Sam Bailey and Michael Minnich will have the call of Wednesday’s contest, on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, the Mountaineers fell to No. 25 Baylor, 3-0 on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

The Cougars lead the all-time program series, 2-0. BYU claimed a 3-0 victory over West Virginia in their last meeting on Aug. 30, 2018, in Morgantown.

Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo eclipsed 1,000 assists at West Virginia on Nov. 18 versus Baylor.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green leads West Virginia with 390 kills, ranking fifth in the Big 12. Sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller is second on the team in kills with 316. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo is third in the conference in total assists with 1,001. Fifth-year senior Camilla Covas has collected 385 digs, averaging 3.67 digs per set to lead the team. Sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson leads the Mountaineers in total blocks, collecting 75 and .79 blocks per set.