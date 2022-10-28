Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 28 West Virginia University cross country team earned first place at the 2022 Big 12 Conference Championship at Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course, hosted by Texas Tech University on Friday, Oct. 28.

McCabe finished the 6k with a time of 20:08.4, becoming the first Mountaineer to win back-to-back individual Big 12 titles. McCabe became the first WVU runner to win the Big 12 Individual title in 2021.

“Our goal was for Ceili to take her best shot at winning, the team to come home with a second-place finish and put as many as we could on the Big 12 team,” coach Sean Cleary said. “We will return to Morgantown satisfied if not happy, yet fully understanding that we have another very big race in two weeks at the NCAA Regional.”

The team also set a record with five Mountaineers earning All-Big 12 honors after each finished in the top-15. West Virginia finished in second place with 49 points, setting a program record for the lowest point total at the Big 12 Championships and eclipsing the previous low point total of 58 set in 2014. No. 3 Oklahoma State took home first place with 22 points.

Nine Mountaineers competed in Friday’s meet. Sixth-year senior Mikaela Lucki followed McCabe with a time of 21:10.8, earning 10th-place. Redshirt senior Charlotte Wood finished 11th with a time of 21:14.4.

“Today’s race was stereotypical, old-school cross country: high winds, mud, soft grass and accumulated rain everywhere,” Cleary said. “The great thing about these types of conditions is that they are the same for everybody, and everybody needs to suck it up and run smart but hard, and our women did just that today.”

Redshirt senior Jeanne Reix Charat previously set a new career best her last time out, and kept her momentum going with a time of 21:26.1 and a 13th-place finish. Additionally, redshirt junior Katherine Dowie crossed the finish line with a time of 21:30.4 in 14th and round out the top-five for WVU.

Friday marks the second All-Big 12 accolade for Lucki, Wood and Dowie, with Lucki first taking home the honor in 2021, while Wood and Dowie garnered the award for the first time in 2020.

West Virginia was one of 10 schools racing in the women’s 6k at the Big 12 Championships with a total of 83 runners.

The Mountaineers return to action at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship in State College, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Nov. 11, at Blue and White Golf Course.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.