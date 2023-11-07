MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On the heals of a 3-1 victory over Georgia State in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament over the weekend, West Virginia’s men’s soccer team (13-1-4) has moved up two spots in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll.

West Virginia, ranked seventh last week, now ranks fifth in the nation in the sport’s official Top 25 of record. The Mountaineers rank No. 2 in the country, according to Top Drawer Soccer. WVU also checks in at No. 6 in RPI, as of Tuesday.

These rankings likely keep West Virginia in the conversation for a top-four seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. If the Mountaineers earn that top-four distinction, they would also earn the opportunity to host in the NCAA Tournament through the Elite 8, as long as they were to keep winning.

Before Dan Stratford’s club gets there, though, they must take care of business in the Sun Belt tournament.

Third-seeded West Virginia will face seventh-seeded South Carolina on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando, Florida. The winner of that game will advance to the Sun Belt title game. If West Virginia and Marshall, the Sun Belt regular-season champion, both win their semifinal matches on Wednesday, it would set up a Mountain State Derby rematch in Huntington on Sunday, Nov. 12, for the conference tournament title.

Marshall (15-2-0) is the top-ranked team in the country in this week’s Coaches Poll. SMU is second, Georgetown third, and Notre Dame fourth. UCF fell from No. 1 to No. 12 after suffering back-to-back losses.