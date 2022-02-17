Randy Mazey and the West Virginia baseball team head to Myrtle Beach for a four-game stint at Baseball at the Beach, an event hosted by Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium. WVU opens the event at with its first of two games against No. 16 Central Michigan on Friday, but they will also face Kent State Saturday before closing the trip out against the Chanticleers on Monday.

West Virginia is no stranger to southern vacations early in the season. In fact, WVU has played around Myrtle Beach 14 times in the last 17 seasons, but this will mark the Mountaineers’ first time opening the season in the Palmetto State since 2016.

WVU returns many of its marquee players for the 2022 campaign, namely outfielder Austin Davis and reliever Jacob Watters. In between appearances on Sportscenter for flashy catches in right field, Davis skyrocketed in the latter half of 2021 to become one of WVU’s biggest offensive assets, recording a .320 batting average (the highest among regular starters) and 17 steals (second on the team).

Watters was one of WVU’s most reliable arms in the bullpen, completing 27 innings in 19 appearances for the Mountaineers in 2021. He gave up just 15 hits in that span, and ended with a 3.33 ERA and a 1.74 WHIP.

Both Mountaineers earned Preseason All-Big 12 nods, while Watters became the 10th WVU player to earn a preseason All-America honor.

While WVU has plenty of returners, Mazey was not afraid to admit that several question marks loom over his lineup. A historic offseason in terms of roster turnover means he has a lot of new pieces to put into place along with younger players with more responsibility as he looks to replace his top talents from a season ago.

Sophomore righty Carlson Reed will be the first of the latter to get a shot as he takes the rubber for WVU in its season opener against Central Michigan. Standing 6-4 from Marietta, Georgia, Reed made seven starts in 15 appearances and finished with a 4-5 record and a 7.59 ERA. He took the rubber on May 5 against Pitt, and put together a career-high 5.2 innings and held the Panthers to two hits and one run as he earned a win.

He squares off against junior righty Jordan Patty of CMU, who earned All-MAC honors after finishing 10-2 with a 2.46 ERA. He also owns the only perfect game in CMU history.

Patty was one of two starters, along with Andrew Taylor, to be given preseason All-America honors, while the team is the runaway favorite to win the MAC title.

West Virginia and CMU faced off in a three-game series in 2021, with the Chippewas taking two of the wins. Patty took the mound in the first matchup, lasting seven innings and holding WVU to two runs on four hits. CMU won the series opener 5-3, and eventually took the series two games to one.

After facing CMU in the event’s opening clash, WVU faces Kent State on Saturday and Central Michigan again on Sunday, and all three of those games begin at 11 a.m. ET. The Mountaineers close out the event at Coastal Carolina on Monday starting at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+.