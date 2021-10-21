West Virginia, No. 21 Texas finish scoreless in gritty defensive battle

West Virginia and No. 21 Texas battled in a defensive clinic on Thursday, competing to a 0-0 draw at the Longhorns’ Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas.

Both teams came away with a point after a gritty 110-minute stalemate, propped up by a pair of stout performances from both goalkeepers, Kayza Massey of West Virginia and Savannah Madden of Texas. Together, they each made seven saves to keep the game scoreless.

West Virginia was more threatening in regulation, keeping the ball in the Texas attacking half for most and testing Madden throughout. They attained the better chances, including a pair of corners just before and after halftime, but were unable to capitalize on any.

Texas had plenty of scoring opportunities as well, but likewise, they were unable to convert.

Massey came up big in the first overtime period, as Texas tested her for three shots on target. West Virginia got just one at the net, and followed up in the second overtime with the only shot on target between the two teams.

The result between the Longhorns and the Mountaineers has major implications for the Big 12 standings as the regular season winds to an end. Texas (8-3-5, 4-0-3 Big 12) gets its point total up to 15 in league play, while West Virginia bumps its total up to 11. West Virginia stays in fourth in the Big 12 standings as the Longhorns move from the top to second, giving TCU the top spot.

Elsewhere in the Big 12 on Thursday, Baylor earned a victory over Iowa State, moving to third place with a point total of 14. Oklahoma State also won, defeating rival Oklahoma with a late game-winner to move up to 10 points in the league season. Since the Cowgirls missed out on a game because of a no-contest earlier in the season, however, they are out of the running for the Big 12 titles.

TCU has the opportunity to seal the Big 12 regular season title on Friday when it hosts TCU. With a loss, however, Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech and West Virginia will still have a shot, each with two games remaining in their schedules.

West Virginia kicks off on Sunday against Baylor in Waco at 2 p.m. ET. If the Mountaineers lose, they will effectively be eliminated from the race for the top spot in the Big 12.