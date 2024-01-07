MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team (1-0) earned a first-place finish in its season-opening dual meet against Temple inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers posted a team score of 193.8, while the Owls placed second with a final score of 191.9.

Opening its campaign at home for the first time since 2021, WVU started the meet on vault. Every gymnast scored a 9.7 or higher, led by a trio of 9.75’s from senior Kiana Lewis, sophomore Carlee Nelson and junior Sierra Muns. A pair of 9.725’s from fifth-year senior Abbie Pierson and junior Brooke Alban rounded out the scoring for the Mountaineers as they posted a 48.7 team total on the event.

West Virginia was strong on the uneven bars, hitting six-of-six routines in its first bars rotation of the year. Sophomore Emma Wehry led the way with a 9.825 in her career debut on the event. Classmate Miranda Smith tallied a 9.75 in the leadoff spot, while freshman Amber Lowe made her Mountaineer debut with a 9.725. Alban and freshman Jayden McDonnell added a 9.7 and a 9.675, respectively, to finish the rotation and help WVU earn a 48.675 team score.

In the third rotation on balance beam, Smith led the way with a 9.8 in her career beam debut. Wehry was right behind her with a 9.775. Lowe secured a 9.75 and Nelson added a 9.575, but Pierson’s fall – a 9.075 – was unfortunately counted for a 47.95 event total.

Finishing out on floor exercise, West Virginia struggled to regain momentum after the beam rotation and recorded a 48.475. The rotation was led by two 9.775 scores from Pierson and freshman Jurnee Lane, who made her Mountaineer debut in the final rotation. Alban was just behind with a 9.75, while Lowe (9.6) and Lewis (9.575) capped the meet for WVU.

In the final event results, Wehry collected her first event win of the season on bars, while Smith earned her first career event victory in a tie for first on beam. Five other Mountaineer gymnasts cracked the top three of the event standings on Sunday.

Of note, Lane, Lowe, McDonnell, Muns and freshman Julia Brown recorded their first career action for West Virginia in the season opener.

Up next, the Mountaineers prepare for their first road trip of the season, as they travel to Champaign, Illinois, for a quad meet against the Illinois, Western Michigan and UW-Oshkosh on Saturday, Jan. 13. The meet is slated for 3 p.m. ET inside Huff Hall.