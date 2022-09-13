Ceili McCabe and WVU cross country are honored during WVU men’s basketball game against Kent State. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

RANKINGS: https://wvusports.co/3eQ5ltG

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 25 in the 2022 Week One Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) on Tuesday.

This is the highest ranking WVU has earned in the national week one poll since 2015, when it was ranked No. 11.

The Mountaineers dropped one position in the rankings after running in the Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State last weekend. WVU debuted in the preseason rankings at No. 24.

NC State remains atop the national rankings. The Wolfpack is followed by New Mexico and Colorado. Big 12 conference foe Oklahoma State starts the campaign in fourth, while Stanford rounds out the top five.

Big 12 opponent Iowa State also appears in the national poll, coming in at No. 24.