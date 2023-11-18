MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns home on Sunday, Nov. 19, as it gets set to welcome Youngstown State inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Tipoff against the Penguins is set for 4 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 3 p.m. Sunday’s contest against YSU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call.

Additionally, Sunday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now, with Eric Little and Warren Baker on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

Tickets for Sunday’s contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. Sunday’s matchup is WVU’s ‘Hoops for the Troops’ game. The first 300 fans in attendance will receive a Camo Slap Koozie presented by Coca-Cola.

West Virginia and Youngstown State meet for the 20th time on Sunday. The Mountaineers are 11-8 all-time against the Penguins, including a 6-4 mark at home. WVU and YSU last met in 2013, where the Mountaineers won, 85-58, for its third straight win in the series.

Additionally, West Virginia is a perfect 7-0 all-time against current members of the Horizon League.

Youngstown State comes into Sunday’s contest with a record of 2-1. The Penguins opened the season with two wins over Xavier (55-41) and Slippery Rock (78-32), before picking up its lone loss of the season against Western Michigan (54-52).

Last time out, YSU fell to Western Michigan on Thursday, Nov. 16, in the final seconds as the Broncos hit two free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining.

The Penguins are led by Emily Saunders who averages 18 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. Both marks lead YSU. Dena Jarrells and Malia Magestro both average 9.3 points per contest while Jarrells adds 5.0 assists.

Youngstown State is led by first-year coach John Nicolais, who owns a career record of 2-0. Nicolais is serving as the active head coach while John Barnes takes time away from the program.

West Virginia is coming off a 71-62 win over Pitt on Nov. 11, in Pittsburgh. The Mountaineers offense was paced by fifth-year senior guard Lauren Fields, who tallied a team-high 23 points. Junior guard Kyah Watson finished with her third career double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Harrison filled the stat sheet with 10 assists, seven steals and six rebounds, all while just committing three turnovers. Her stat line marks the third time in program history that a player has reached the marks, and the first since Yolanda Page in 2004.

West Virginia has forced 50 turnovers during the first two games of the season as their average of 25.0 turnovers forced per game is good for No. 15 in the country and No. 3 in the Big 12.

Additionally, the Mountaineers hold a +9 turnover margin which ranks 27th in the nation while its average of 42.6% from three is the 14th best mark.

WVU and YSU are both effective on defensive three-point percentage, limiting their opposition to 14.8 and 14.7 percent, respectively. YSU’s mark is the best in the nation while WVU’s is second best. The West Virginia defense is holding its opponents to an average of just 50.5 points per game, which ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 and 33rd Nationally.