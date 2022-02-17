The West Virginia University tennis team (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) is back on the road this weekend for a pair of dual matches, for the fourth time this season. The Mountaineers travel to Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday, Feb. 18, to face in-state foe Marshall, before making their way to Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday, Feb. 20, to compete against Kentucky.

First serve against the Thundering Herd is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, at the Brian David Fox Tennis Center. WVU concludes the weekend with a matchup against the Wildcats, and competition begins at 10 a.m., from the Hilary J. Boone Varsity Tennis Complex. Live stats for both matches and a live stream for Kentucky will be available on WVUsports.com.

“We are looking forward to two matches on the road this weekend,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “With an in-state match against Marshall and then the matchup against Kentucky, it’ll be a good challenge for our team. I’m excited to see how we measure up against the teams this weekend.”

West Virginia and Marshall (5-4, 0-0 CUSA) are set to meet for the 42nd time in the series on Saturday. WVU holds the all-time advantage, 24-17, as the Mountaineers have taken the last three meetings against the Thundering Herd. The two schools were supposed to meet last season, but the match was canceled due to the WVU being unable to meet the minimum roster threshold.

Sunday’s competition against Kentucky marks just the second time since 1981 that the Mountaineers and the Wildcats have met in a dual match. Kentucky comes into the matchup with a 9-0 record, boasting notable wins over Miami University (Ohio), Notre Dame, Penn State and Indiana.

A recap of both matches will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia is coming off a successful first weekend in Morgantown, as the Mountaineers welcomed Duquesne and Youngstown State to the Summit Tennis Academy on Sunday, Feb. 13. WVU dominated competition from the start of Sunday’s nonconference doubleheader, defeating the Dukes, 6-1, and the Penguins, 5-2.

Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.