MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host the Almost Heaven LC Open from Dec. 16-19, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Along with West Virginia, the following teams competing at the meet include, Duquesne, Florida Tech, Fresno State, Harvard (men’s swimming only), James Madison, Kenyon, Savannah College of A & D, Stanford, Tulane, Alabama, Findlay, Indianapolis, Xavier and Yale.

“We are excited to host the Almost Heaven LC Open,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “The meet is more like a long course last chance meet held in December. With the NCAA allowing long course times to qualify for the NCAA championships as well as it being an Olympic year, people are trying to make those cuts too. With the limited number of long course meets available to qualify, this is a great opportunity for those in the meet to qualify for both.”

The West Virginia women’s swimming and diving team (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) recently won the WVU Invitational in November. The men’s swimming and diving team (1-1, 1-0 Big 12) placed second at the WVU Invitational.

Senior Danny Berlitz has led the Mountaineers this season, winning 14 individual events for the men’s team. He won three events at the WVU Invitational.

Sophomore Ada Szwabinska has won three individual events for the women’s team this year. She was part of two relay teams that placed second at the WVU Invitational.

Freshman Chloe Hickman has also performed well for the Mountaineers, placing in the top three in four individual events this season. She most recently finished in third place in the 400-yard individual medley (4:23.12) at the WVU Invitational.

The Almost Heaven LC Open will begin with the 800-yard freestyle on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 5 p.m. The preliminary rounds will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17-19, and the final rounds will begin at 5 p.m. each day.