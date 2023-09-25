MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team finished play at the Thunder in the Mountains in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday.

For the weekend, WVU collected 18 wins over three days, winning six doubles and 12 singles matches.

Doubles Results Day 1 (Friday, Sept. 22)

Emma Vanderheyden/Aisling McGrane (Marshall) def. Love-Star Alexis/Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 6-4

Ting-Pei Chang/Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Doroteja Joksovic/Andjela Lopicic (Marshall), 6-1

Momoko Nagato/Catherine Wassick (WVU) def. Kylie Fisher/Katy Limanen (Marshall), 6-2

Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Julia Abrams/Emily Brandow (Radford), 6-3

Ting-Pei Chang/Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Brooke Murphy/Lexi Smolder (Radford), 6-3

Kylie Fisher/Katy Limanen (Marshall) def. Love-Star Alexis/Catherine Wassick (WVU), 6-3

Singles Results Day 1 (Friday, Sept. 22)

Oihane Vicario (Cleveland State) def. Love-Star Alexis (WVU), 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Sima Heren (Cleveland State), 6-1, 6-0

Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Bethany Yauch (Cleveland State), 7-5, 6-2

Ella Franz (Cleveland State) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-4, 3-6, 10-6

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Selma Tounsi (Cleveland State), 6-3, 6-1

Doubles Results Day 2 (Saturday, Sept. 23)

Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Sima Heren/Bethany Youch (Cleveland State), 6-4

Ting-Pei Chang/Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Oihane Vicario/Selma Tounsi (Cleveland State), 6-0

Singles Results Day 2 (Saturday, Sept. 23)

Emma Vanderheyden (Marshall) def. Love-Star Alexis (WVU), 6-3, 3-6, 13-11

Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Sophia Hurrion (Marshall), 6-4, 6-1

Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Doroteja Joksovic (Marshall), 7-6 (5), 6-2

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Gabrielle Clairotte (Marshall), 6-3, 6-2

Love-Star Alexis (WVU) def. Andjela Lopicic (Marshall), 6-0, 7-6 (2)

Catherine Wassick (WVU) def. Kylie Fisher (Marshall), 6-4, 6-3

Singles Results Day 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24)

Julia Abrams (Radford) def. Love-Star Alexis (WVU), 6-1, 5-7, 10-7

Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Lexi Smolder (Radford), 6-3, 6-0

Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Emily Brandow (Radford), 6-4, 6-2

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Brooke Murphy (Radford), 6-2, 6-1

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Rachel Ekanem, 7-5, 6-2

Up next, The Mountaineers will host the Martha Thorn Invitational in Morgantown from Oct. 6-8.