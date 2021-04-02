West Virginia tennis travels to Huntington to face Marshall

The West Virginia University tennis team (3-6, 0-6 Big 12) travels to Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, April 3, as the Mountaineers get set to square off against in-state foe Marshall.

Saturday’s contest is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET, from the Brian David Fox Tennis Center in Huntington. If inclement weather should arise, Saturday’s contest against MU will be moved indoors to the Huntington Tennis Club. Live stats for tomorrow’s match will be available on WVUSport.com.

WVU’s matchup against the Thundering Herd is the first of a home-and-away series this season. The Mountaineers’ second meeting against MU this season is scheduled for Friday, April 16, in Morgantown.

West Virginia and Marshall (6-5, 2-0 CUSA) are set to meet for the 42nd time in the series on Saturday. WVU holds the all-time advantage, 24-17. The Mountaineers have taken the last three meetings against the Thundering Herd, including the latest matchup on March 10, 2019, when WVU defeated Marshall, 5-2, in Morgantown.

Marshall is coming off a 6-1 win over West Virginia State in Huntington, on Sunday, March 28, and has won its last three matches dating back to March 14. During their three-match win streak, the Thundering Herd also has defeated Liberty, 4-3, and Presbyterian, 5-2. WVU and MU were scheduled to meet last season on March 29, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remaining matches of the dual season.

WVU concluded its four-match homestand last weekend against No. 44 Kansas and Kansas State. The Mountaineers began the weekend on March 26, against the No. 44-ranked Jayhawks at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown. West Virginia suffered a 6-1 defeat to KU to open last weekend’s action. The Mountaineers capped their homestand on March 28, with a Sunday morning contest against K-State. Despite winning two singles matches, WVU suffered the setback to the Wildcats by a score of 4-2. Junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia led West Virginia with a 3-0 record last week, including a 2-0 mark in No. 1 singles. Earlier this week, Bovolskaia was named the Division I Women’s Tennis Player of the Week by Universal Tennis (UTR) and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

