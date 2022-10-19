MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team picked up three victories to tie No. 12-ranked Oklahoma State at the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, on Tuesday.
Senior Trent Tipton defeated Hazen Newman, 4&3, while junior Jackson Davenport defeated John Wild, 4&3. Sophomore Max Green downed Jones Baumgartner, 2UP.
Earlier in the day, sophomore Todd Duncan defeated Oklahoma’s Jake Holbrook, 3&1, to lead the Mountaineers against No. 11 Oklahoma.
WVU will square off against No. 6-seeded Baylor Wednesday morning before the championship round begins Wednesday afternoon.
Results will be available at Golfstat.com.
No. 10 West Virginia tied No. 3 Oklahoma State, 3-3-0
Dillon Stewart (OSU) def. Kaleb Wilson (WVU), 2&1
Trent Tipton (WVU) def. Hazen Newman (OSU), 4&3
Max Green (WVU) def. Jones Baumgartner (OSU), 2UP
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (OSU) def. Will Stakel (WVU), 4&3
Jackson Davenport (WVU) def. John Wild (OSU), 4&3
Bo Jin (OSU) def. Todd Duncan (WVU), 4&3
No. 7 Kansas def. No. 10 West Virginia, 6-0-0
Cecil Belisle (KU) def. Will Stakel (WVU), 3&2
Will King (KU) def. Trent Tipton (WVU), 3&2
Gunner Broin (KU) def. Max Green (WVU), 3&2
William Duquette (KU) def. Jackson Davenport (WVU), 3&2
Davis Cooper (KU) def. Kaleb Wilson (WVU), 4&3
Sion Audrain (KU) def. Todd Duncan (WVU), 1UP
No. 2 Oklahoma def. No. 10 West Virginia, 5-1-0
Drew Goodman (OU) def. Kaleb Wilson (WVU), 4&3
Stephen Campbell (OU) def. Max Green (WVU), 6&5
Jackson Dowell (OU) def. Will Stakel (WVU), 6&4
Patrick Welch (OU) def. Jackson Davenport (WVU), 4&2
Todd Duncan (WVU) def. Jake Holbrook (OU), 3&1
Jase Summy (OU) def. Trent Tipton (WVU), 2UP