The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its hunt for a Big 12 Championship title with a match against No. 1-seed Texas in the Big 12 Championship Semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.

Thursday’s match will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Lincoln Rose and Jessica Stamp on the call. Live stats also are available at StatBroadcast.com.

The Mountaineers hold a 15-3-2 mark all-time in Big 12 Championship play, with their most recent tournament title coming in 2018 with a 3-0 win over Baylor on Nov. 3. West Virginia is set to play in the semifinals for the second year in a row after securing a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals on Oct. 30. WVU used a 65th-minute header goal off a corner kick from fifth-year senior Lauren Segalla to take the lead, as well as a game-winning penalty kick from Brewster in the 84th minute to double it.

Sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran was credited with the assist on Segalla’s goal. The goal was WVU’s seventh off a corner kick this season. In the final box score, WVU out-shot Oklahoma State, 11-4, and topped the Cowgirls in shots on goal, 7-3.

Segalla is the program’s all-time leader in career games played, making her 100th career appearance in the Big 12 Quarterfinals against Oklahoma State. Additionally, Brewster made her 96th career start against Kansas State on Oct. 27, breaking the program record in the category.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey ranks first in the Big 12 Conference in goalie minutes played (1710.0) and third in the league with seven shutouts on the year. Heredia-Beltran is third in the Big 12 in assists per game (0.39) and fourth in total assists (7).

The 2022 All-Big 12 Awards were announced on Nov. 1, and WVU’s honorees were headlined by Massey, who was voted the Co-Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year. A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Massey becomes West Virginia’s first-ever goalkeeper of the year, as well as the Mountaineers’ 10th Big 12 player of the year in program history.

Additionally, Brewster joined Massey on the All-Big 12 First Team, while senior defender Gabrielle Robinson, junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez and Heredia Beltran were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Thursday’s contest marks the 16th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Texas, as the Mountaineers hold a 9-3-3 lead in the overall series. The Mountaineers and Longhorns are set to meet on Thursday for the second time this season, as well as square off in the Big 12 Semifinals for the second year in a row. Additionally, West Virginia owns a 1-0-2 all-time record in games played in the Big 12 Tournament.

In the two teams’ first meeting this season, Texas earned a 2-1 in Morgantown on Oct. 13. West Virginia got on the board first with a goal from Heredia-Beltran in the 22nd minute but was plagued by a red card and penalty-kick goal by Texas at 33:53 to tie things up. UT added on another score in the second half to secure the win.

Angela Kelly is in her 11th season at the helm of the Texas women’s soccer program, leading the Longhorns to an overall mark of 92-61-20. Kelly has led the team to five Big 12 semifinals appearances and five NCAA Tournament appearances. The Longhorns are 14-1-4 this season and 7-0-1 in conference play, as they earned a spot in the semifinals after earning a 4-0 win over Kansas State in the quarterfinals on Oct. 30.

Sophomore forward Trinity Byars leads the Longhorns’ attack in goals (16), points (41) and shots (59), while classmate Lexi Missimo paces the squad with 14 assists on the year. Graduate student Savannah Madden is the starting netminder for the Longhorns with 67 saves and a 0.817 save percentage.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.