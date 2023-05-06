MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team concluded the regular season with Senior Night during the WVU last Chance meet on Saturday, May 6 at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

“This turned out to be a very low-key event for us today,” coach Sean Cleary said. “We put this competition on in the event that we need to do some things at the last second before going to Big 12s, but, for the most part, most of the kids that are going to run in the first round of the NCAAs have already taken care of what they’ve needed to do. We were happy to put on a meet today and give the team an opportunity to try to earn their way into the Big 12 Championships or finish off their year.”

Sophomore Cassandra Williamson won the 800-meter with a time of 2:06.28 to help WVU in claiming the top three spots in the event.

Freshman Olivia Cress and sophomore Abigale Mullings competed in the high jump and took the first two spots amongst the teams competing. Of note, Mullings holds the Mylan Park high jump record with a height of 1.72 meters. Cress also competed in the 200-meter dash.

Sophomore Ghamani Hogue earned her season best in the 100-meter hurdles. Saturday marked her best performance since the 2022 Mountaineer Showcase, when she set her personal best with a time of 15.12.

Senior Sada Wright competed in the discus throw, and her effort is good enough for third place at the meet. Of note, Wright earned her season best last weekend with a throw of 46.14 meters.

Junior Katelyn Caccamo returned to action in the pole vault. Saturday marked her best performance since the 2023 Stan Romanoski Open.

Sophomore Megan Weaver competed over 1,500 meters, while her classmate Macey Crawford completed the 400-meter hurdles in her first time competing in the event since the 2023 George Mason Ebanks Invitational.

Redshirt freshmen Aubrie Custer and Zara Zervos ran the 5,000-meter race, each setting their own milestones. Zervos completed her debut 5k, while Custer set her personal best in the event.

“Right now, we’re just preparing for the Big 12s,” coach Cleary added.

West Virginia begins the postseason slate with the Big 12 Conference Outdoor Championships. The conference championships are scheduled for May 12-14. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.