Women's hoops iteration of the Backyard Brawl series to be played for the first time since 2018

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a season-opening, 74-39, win over Loyola Maryland, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team is set to renew the Backyard Brawl with Pitt on Saturday, Nov. 11, in its first road contest of the season.

Tipoff against the Panthers is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh. Saturday’s contest against Pitt will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with David Kahn on the call.

The match-up will be the 48th all-time meeting between WVU (1-0) and Pitt (1-0). It is the first meeting since 2018 and just the fifth Backyard Brawl between the two since 2012. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 28-19, though the Panthers hold a 12-10 advantage in games played at Pitt.

West Virginia is the winner of five straight contests against the Panthers. WVU has won four straight meetings on the road and is 7-3 all-time at the Petersen Events Center.

WVU’s win over Loyola Maryland on Tuesday, Nov. 7, marked the first win of head coach Mark Kellogg’s tenure.

Three Mountaineers finished the contest in double figures as junior guard JJ Quinerly (19), sophomore guard Jordan Harrison (18) and fifth-year senior guard Lauren Fields (13) paced the offensive effort. Quinerly’s four 3’s in the contest set a career high, as the Mountaineers knocked down 12 3-pointers in a game for the first time since 2019.

Junior guard Kyah Watson filled the stat sheet, leading WVU in rebounds (6), steals (4) and assists (3).

Pittsburgh comes into Saturday’s contest following a 79-74 win over Yale on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Four Panthers finished in double figures with Bella Perkins leading the way with 21 points. Liatu King recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 boards.

West Virginia is slightly more efficient from the floor at 43.9% while the Panthers shoot at 43.4%. The Mountaineers hold the advantage from beyond the arc, shooting 52.3% while the Panthers struggle, hitting just 23.5% of its attempts.

Pittsburgh is led by first-year coach Tory Verdi who was hired on April 7, 2023. He holds a 204-154 career record.

West Virginia is 13-15 all-time against current members of the ACC.