The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-2) fell to No. 23 UCLA (2-1) to open the Outrigger Volleyball Challenge at the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller got the scoring started for the Mountaineers. They continued in a back-and-forth contest until the Bruins began to pull away midway through the set.

West Virginia continued to battle before falling in three sets.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell led the Mountaineers against the Bruins with 11 kills and 12.5 points. Ell also scored first for WVU in sets two and three. She was followed by Miller, who recorded nine kills and nine points. Miller also tallied six digs to lead West Virginia.

Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson racked up 21 assists in the tournament opener and registered two blocks. Sophomore middle blocker Madison Page and Gibson led WVU with two blocks each.

Additionally, West Virginia notched 27 kills and 22 digs in the victory.

The squad continues in action with a match against the host Hawaii on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 1 a.m. ET, at the Simpli Arena. Live streams and live stats for the match can be found on WVUSports.com.



