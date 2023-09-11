MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia volleyball returns home to the WVU Coliseum on Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15 to open home play with the Mountaineer Invitational.

West Virginia is one of four teams competing in the invitational. Other teams include North Dakota State, Old Dominion, and Robert Morris.

The Mountaineers will take on Old Dominion on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by North Dakota State Thursday evening at 7 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 15 West Virginia will host Robert Morris at 6 p.m. to conclude the tournament.

Tournament Schedule

Match One: West Virginia vs. Old Dominion | Thursday, September 14 at 10 a.m.

Match Two: North Dakota State vs. Robert Morris | Thursday, September 14 at 12:30 p.m.

Match Three: Robert Morris vs. Old Dominion | Thursday, September 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Match Four: West Virginia vs. North Dakota State | Thursday, September 14 at 7 p.m.

Match Five: Old Dominion vs. North Dakota State | Friday, September 15 at 12 p.m.

Match Six: West Virginia vs. Robert Morris | Friday, September 15 at 6 p.m.

Underline denotes home team

Video:

WVU vs ODU: https://wvusports.co/3PA3JV9

NDSU vs RMU: https://wvusports.co/468Oyre

RMU vs ODU: https://wvusports.co/3ZbP3OW

WVU vs NSDU: https://wvusports.co/3EAnTIf

ODU vs NSDU: https://wvusports.co/3LkJJDr

WVU vs RMU: https://wvusports.co/466KCat

Live Stats:

WVU vs ODU: https://statb.us/b/476023

NDSU vs RMU: http://statb.us/b/481577

RMU vs ODU: http://statb.us/b/481578

WVU vs NDSU: https://statb.us/b/476024

ODU vs NDSU: http://statb.us/b/481579

WVU vs RMU: http://statb.us/b/481575

Ticketing Information

Tickets for West Virginia’s matches can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or in person at the WVU Coliseum ticket window. Tickets will go on sale one hour prior to the match and will be general admission. All non-WVU matches will have free admission. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid student ID.

Fan Info

Gates will open one hour prior to first serve of the opening match each day.

Parking will be free for all fans outside of the Gold Gate at the WVU Coliseum

West Virginia’s clear bag policy is in effect for all matches played at the WVU Coliseum this season. The full policy can be found here

Thursday and Friday night’s games will feature a happy hour for half-off select concession items that starts one hour prior to first serve.

Thursday’s 10 a.m. match will feature Donuts & Digs, the first 100 fans in attendance will receive a donut and coffee to kick-start their morning. Thursday’s 7 p.m. match will feature a 2023 Schedule Poster Giveaway and all WVU Faculty and Staff will receive free admission with a valid WVU employee ID.