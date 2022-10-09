West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

Mountaineers have another successful weekend on the tennis court

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team capped tournament action at its annual Martha Thorn Invitational on Sunday afternoon, at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts in Morgantown, West Virginia.

WVU finished the weekend tallying eight-of-nine doubles matchup wins and 10 singles victories, good for 18 total wins over the three-day tournament.

Two Mountaineer doubles pairs swept competition over the weekend going 3-0, including duo junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova and No. 37-ranked pair sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang.

During singles play, both Chang and sophomore Tatiana Lipatova went, while sophomores Kendall Kovick and Kucharova went two-of-three.

Doubles Results Round 1

Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Ioana Gheorghita/Karly Friedland (PSU), 6-1

Camilla Bossi/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Kylie Moulin/Alex Prudente (JMU), 6-1

Kendall Kovick/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Alina Lebedeva/Hayley Glen (PSU/JMU), 7-6(5)

Doubles Results Round 2

Nagato/Kucharova (WVU) def. Anastasiia Kotsyuba/Daniela Latoni (DUQ), 6-2

Bossi/Chang (WVU) def. Margot Pessy/Ellen Shanahan (DUQ), 6-1

Kovick/Lipatova (WVU) def. Ana Utrilla Benito/Jasa Roka (DUQ), 6-1

Doubles Results Round 3

Nagato/Kucharova (WVU) def. Maria Campos/Rhea Verma (UL), 7-6(7)

Bossi/Chang (WVU) def. Andrea Di Palma/Chunxi Xin (UL), 7-6(4)

Sasha Gorchanyuk/Tyra Richardson (UL) def. Kovick/Lipatova (WVU), 6-4

Singles Results Round 1

Kylie Moulin (JMU) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 6-7(2), 6-4, 10-8

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Ioana Gheorghita (PSU), 6-3, 6-4

Karly Friedland (PSU) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 1-6, 7-6(4), 10-5

Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Alina Lebedeva (PSU), 6-2, 6-3

Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Alex Prudente (JMU), 6-1, 6-1

Hayley Glenn (JMU) def. Catherine Wassick (WVU), 6-2, 6-1

Singles Results Round 2

Chang (WVU) def. Andrea Di Palma (UL), 2-6, 6-1, 10-4

Rhea Verma (UL) def. Nagato (WVU), 6-3, 6-2

Chunxi Xin (UL) def. Kucharova (WVU), 7-6(4), 4-6, 12-10

Kovick (WVU) def. Maria Campos (UL), 7-5, 6-0

Lipatova (WVU) def. Sasha Gorchanyuk (UL), 1-6, 7-5, 10-4

Singles Results Round 3

Chang (WVU) def. Anastasiia Kotsyuba (DUQ), 6-4, 6-0

Nagato (WVU) def. Ellen Shanahan (DUQ), 6-1, 6-1

Kucharova (WVU) def. Daniela Latoni (DUQ), 6-2, 5-7, 10-7

Natasha Novak (DUQ) def. Kovick (WVU), 7-5, 3-6, 10-7

Lipatova (WVU) def. Utrilla Benito (DUQ), 6-3, 6-1

Jasa Roka (DUQ) def. Wassick (WVU), 6-1, 6-1

The Mountaineers return to play on Oct. 20-23, in Blacksburg, Virginia, for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) Women’s Atlantic Regionals. Virginia Tech is set to play host to this year’s tournament.