West Virginia athletes have four new conference opponents to play this year. Beginning next year, they will square off against another foursome of new Big 12 members.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah will join the Big 12 Conference next summer.

There is limited history between the Mountaineers and those programs, but some history nonetheless. Here is a look at the series history between West Virginia and its upcoming Big 12 foes.

(Note: Records will only be noted for baseball, football, and men’s and women’s basketball matchups.)

Arizona

Football: 0-0

Men’s Basketball: 2-3

Women’s Basketball: 0-2

Baseball: 2-1

Overall: 4-6

Two WVU programs faced the Wildcats in 2023. The women’s basketball team fell to Arizona in the NCAA Tournament, but Randy Mazey’s baseball club took two of three on the road in the first-ever meeting between the two programs in February.

West Virginia and Arizona’s men’s basketball teams haven’t squared off since 2008 when the Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats by 10 points in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona State

Football: 1-1

Men’s Basketball: 0-0

Women’s Basketball: 1-0

Baseball: 0-0

Overall: 2-1

A Cactus Bowl record 532 passing yards from Skylar Howard led West Virginia to a thrilling 43-42 bowl victory over Arizona State in early January 2016.

Kattie Blakemore’s women’s basketball team took down the Sun Devils in the fifth game of the 1989 season behind 28 points from Jenny Hillen.

Colorado

Football: 1-1

Men’s Basketball: 0-0

Women’s Basketball: 0-0

Baseball: 0-0

Overall: 1-1

The only meetings in the four major sports between WVU and Colorado have come on the gridiron. The Buffs got the better of the Mountaineers in the first meeting of the home-and-home series in 2008.

Behind 226 rushing yards by Noel Devine, West Virginia earned a 35-24 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 1, 2009.

Utah

Football: 0-2

Men’s Basketball: 0-6

Women’s Basketball: 0-0

Baseball: 0-0

Overall: 0-8

The Utes have had West Virginia’s number in the few meetings between the two schools. Utah has dashed WVU’s dreams of a bowl-game victory twice — once in 1964 and again in 2017.

1998 was the last meeting on the hardwood between the two programs. The first meeting was arguably the most memorable — the 1947 NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden. Forty-one second-half points by the Mountaineers weren’t enough to complete the comeback, as WVU fell two points shy of reaching the tournament title game.