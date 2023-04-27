WVU’s JJ Wetherholt looks on during the bottom half of an inning against Kansas on Sunday, April 9, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia sophomore JJ Wetherholt has been added to the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award (BBNCSA) Watch List. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity.

He is one of eight players that were added to the watch list which now has 59 hitters on it for the 2023 season. The BBNCSA will name the finalists for this year’s award in May. The winner of the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award will be announced in June and honored at a gala in the fall.

“We are very excited about the midseason additions to the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award Watch List this season,” said Tracy Taylor, Executive Director of the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award. “These student-athletes are the best group of hitters that we have ever added at midseason. These players are peppered throughout the leadership of most offensive categories of Division I baseball.”

Wetherholt is putting together one of the best seasons in West Virginia baseball history. He is currently second in the nation with a .459 batting average, only behind potential No. 1 overall draft pick Dylan Crews of LSU. The Mars, PA native also has nine home runs, 17 doubles, 44 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 28 stolen bases.

Off the field, he also excels as he has a 3.91 GPA while majoring in finance and, although just a sophomore, is one of the most vocal leaders on the Mountaineers, exemplifying what it means to be a good teammate.