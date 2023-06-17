JJ Wetherholt celebrates in the dugout following his home run Saturday in Lexington. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)

Mountaineer teammates JJ Wetherholt and Logan Sauve have joined forces in the Cape Cod League this summer.

Wetherholt has made two appearances with the Chatham Anglers while Sauve has played in five contests.

WVU’s All-American second baseman has occupied the leadoff spot in back-to-back games. On Friday night, he launched a solo shot in the bottom of the 8th inning. His home run was the final piece in Chatam’s 7-4 win over the Wareham Gatemen.

“It felt really good,” Wetherholt said on the Anglers Extra Postgame Show. “He threw me some good pitches but I tried to stay confident in my approach with two strikes. He threw a pitch I saw a few pitches previously and I put a good swing on it.”

Wetherholt’s final stat line in his first home game was one run, two hits and an RBI.

The catcher, Sauve, batted last in the order. He and Wetherholt teamed up a few times to get some action going.

“I love it. That’s my guy,” Wetherholt said of playing with Sauve. “I try to take him under my wing and show him the ropes a bit, and hopefully be a part of his development. He’s got a bright future and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Sauve knocked a leadoff single in the fifth inning. Wetherholt was then hit by a pitch, moving him to second. Three batters later, Sauve scored on a sac fly from Nolan Schubart.

In the bottom of the next inning, Sauve hit his lone RBI of the night with a single. Wetherholt followed that up with a single to third base to advance Sauve yet again, but both runners were stranded.

In three at-bats, Sauve tallied a run, two hits and an RBI. It was his best stat line yet with the Anglers.

Wetherholt’s first 2023 CCBL appearance came Thursday night. He knocked an RBI double in the second inning.

“I’m just trying to get better and work on my craft. There’s always stuff you can clean up,” Wetheholt said when asked what he hoped to accomplish with the Anglers this summer.

The duo will have to wait until Sunday to take the diamond again as Saturday’s game at Harwich was postponed due to weather. Chatham returns to action on Sunday when it hosts Cotuit at 7 p.m.