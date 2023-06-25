JJ Wetherholt looking out at the field during practice ahead of NCAA Regional opener versus Indiana (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU All-American JJ Wetherholt is in North Carolina this week at the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. He looks to become the first Mountaineer to ever make the 26-man roster.

Training camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series from June 25-29. At the conclusion, USA Baseball will name a 26-man Collegiate National Team roster. Those selected will represent the United States in the friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.

All five Training Camp contests will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Game 1: June 25 at 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: June 26 at 6 p.m. ET

Game 3: June 27 at 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: June 28 at 6 p.m. ET

Game 5: June 29 at 11 a.m. ET

Wetherholt has been named a First-Team All-American by the ABCA, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game. He is the Big 12 Player of the Year and NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year.

The Mars, Pennsylvania native was a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Bobby Bragan Award, a CSC First-Team Academic All-American, and ABCA First-Team All-East Region.