JJ Wetherholt celebrates at second base following a double Friday night in Lexington. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – JJ Wetherholt is an All-American for the fifth time. The WVU second basemen added his newest honor on Wednesday as he was named to the First Team by Baseball America.

Wetherholt’s previously earned First-Team All-American nods from the ABCA, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game. The Baseball America selection is the fifth out of the six All-American awards doled out from major publications. A sixth selection, which would be from DI Baseball, would make Wetherholt a unanimous All-American.

He is also the Big 12 Player of the Year and NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year.

The Mars, Pennsylvania native was a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Bobby Bragan Award, a CSC First-Team Academic All-American, and ABCA First-Team All-East Region.

In his sophomore season, Wetherholt led the NCAA with a .449 batting average. He had a team-high 16 home runs, 24 doubles, 60 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 36 stolen bases. He also had a pair of triples.

He is one of just two players this season to have at least 15 home runs and 35 stolen bases. He’s the first Division I player to have 35 stolen bases and 40 extra-base hits since 2002.

Wetherholt is currently wrapping up action at the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp where he looks to become the first Mountaineer to ever make the 26-man roster.