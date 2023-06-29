MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — JJ Wetherholt has done something that no other player in WVU baseball history has done: earn unanimous first-team All-American status.

With D1Baseball.com releasing its All-American list on Thursday, Wetherholt has now claimed seven All-American honors this postseason. Six came from major college baseball publications, and all publications have given the Mountaineer second baseman first-team honors.

Wetherholt is the first West Virginia baseball player to earn more than five All-American nods in one season.

Wetherholt pieced together arguably the best offensive season in WVU baseball history.

The Mars, Pennsylvania native led all college baseball players with a .449 batting average this season. He also collected 101 hits, 42 extra-base hits, and 36 steals — the second-most in a single season in program history.

Wetherholt was also selected Thursday to the Team USA Collegiate National Team, becoming the first player in WVU history to earn that distinction.