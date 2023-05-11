WVU’s JJ Wetherholt looks on during the bottom half of an inning against Kansas on Sunday, April 9, 2022. (Photo Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia second baseman J.J. Wetherholt has been invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp and will look to become the first Mountaineer to ever make the 26-man roster.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 25-29. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.

All five Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The series begins on June 25 at 3 p.m. ET, with four games following over the next four days. Game two will be on June 26 at 6 p.m. ET, game three on June 27 at 7 p.m. ET, game four on June 28 at 6 p.m. ET, and the series will conclude with game five on June 29 at 11 a.m. ET.

The sophomore is currently enjoying one of the best seasons in program history as he is hitting an NCAA-best .470 with 14 home runs, 20 doubles, three triples, 54 RBI, and 62 runs scored. He has also stolen 34 bases which leads the Big 12 and is on pace to become the first Division I player since at least 2002 to have 40 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases in a season.

Wetherholt has helped lead the Mountaineers to a 37-12 record and No. 12 national ranking. In the Big 12, West Virginia sits at 13-5, two games ahead of both Oklahoma State and Kansas State.