MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Standout sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt of the West Virginia baseball team has been named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News, as announced by the organization on Thursday.

The honor adds to his list of accolades so far this season as he has already been named Big 12 Player of the Year and been named a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy while leading WVU to a share of its first Big 12 championship in program history.

Wetherholt is enjoying the greatest offensive season in Mountaineer history. He is second in the nation with a .443 batting average while also tallying 15 home runs, 56 RBI, 66 runs scored, 22 doubles, and three triples. He also has 94 hits this season, seventh most in the nation, while his 1.81 hits per game is the top mark in Division I.

On the basepaths, he has 35 stolen bases and is one of just two players in the country with 35 stolen bases and 15 home runs.

The Mars, Pennsylvania native has 31 multiple-hit games and has reached base in all but two contests this season. He has been held hitless in just six out of 52 games he has played this year.

Wetherholt becomes just the fifth Mountaineer in program history be named First-Team All-America, joining Bill Marovic (1964), Chris Enochs (1997), Jedd Gyorko (2010), Alek Manoah (2019). Wetherholt joins Enochs and Manoah as the only three to be named first teamers by Collegiate Baseball News.

The Mountaineers will begin NCAA Regional play on Friday when they take on Indiana in Lexington, Kentucky. First pitch from Kentucky Proud Park is set for 7 p.m. with the game available to stream on ESPN+.