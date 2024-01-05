MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball junior infielder JJ Wetherholt has been named a preseason First-Team All-American by Perfect Game.

Wetherholt, a unanimous First-Team All-American in 2023 and reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, led the nation with a .449 batting average a season ago while also pacing the Mountaineers with 16 home runs, 60 RBI, 67 runs, 24 doubles and 36 stolen bases.

The Mars, Pennsylvania native has played in 109 games in two seasons with WVU. He has a career .381 batting average to go along with 21 home runs, 99 RBI, 41 doubles and 51 stolen bases.

Wetherholt is currently projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by both MLB.com and Baseball America.