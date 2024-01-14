Neal Brown gave the thumbs up for the freshman safety to workout with Josh Eilert's team in the fall, which has led to the former Kentucky high school basketball player having the opportunity to suit up with WVU hoops the remainder of this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Josh Eilert and West Virginia made a surprise announcement before Saturday’s upset victory over No. 25 Texas.

Eilert announced the addition of guard Aden Tagaloa-Nelson to his roster for the remainder of this season. This isn’t necessarily an outside addition to the program. Tagaloa-Nelson joins Eilert’s squad while Neal Brown’s football team is in the offseason.

This isn’t as out of left field as it may seem, either. Eilert is familiar with Tagaloa-Nelson and his athletic abilities.

“I met Aden probably over a year ago. I was out on the recruiting trail out in Kentucky, and I met him, and I saw him play for the first time when I was scouting someone else. They introduced me to him because he was committed to West Virginia to play football,” Eilert said Saturday.

Eilert described his initial assessment of Tagaloa-Nelson as a basketball player: a good player who was a strong, tough-minded guard who competed at a high level. The Lexington, Kentucky native helped lead Woodford County High School to a semifinal appearance in the 2023 Kentucky Boys Basketball Sweet 16 state tournament.

In 35 games his senior year, Tagaloa-Nelson averaged 8.5 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor, according to stats available online. The 6-foot-1 guard led his team in rebounding, averaging 7.5 boards per game. He scored at least nine points in all three games at the state tournament, including tying for a team-high with 16 in the state quarterfinals against Elizabethtown.

“He was such a nice young man, and I carried on that relationship with him. I told him when you get to Morgantown, come by the office, and if you need anything let me know. [I’m] happy to help in any way,” Eilert added.

Relationships and connections are common threads in the journey that brought Tagaloa-Nelson to the WVU men’s basketball team. Not only did the young athlete keep in touch with Eilert after meeting him initially, thanks to the WVU connection last year. But there was another connection at play, too.

DerMarr Johnson, one of West Virginia’s assistant coaches, suited up with Tagaloa-Nelson’s high school coach Jaron Brown during their playing days.

Tagaloa-Nelson wrapped up his freshman season with the Mountaineer football program in December. He redshirted in 2023 after appearing in just one game. It was during the fall that Tagaloa-Nelson took Eilert up on his offer.

After meeting the staff, Eilert told him he was welcome to join the West Virginia men’s basketball team during open-gym competition and workouts, provided it didn’t interfere with his football duties. The freshman safety played with the Mountaineers a few times in the fall, and continued to keep up his relationship with the players and Eilert.

“He’ll text me from time to time throughout the season and stayed in touch. When football was over, he hit me up and said can I take you up on that offer of coming in and joining the team,” said Eilert. “I said sure, love to have you. He’s just a high-character kid, and a guy that wants to compete every day, and we’re really happy to have Aden in whatever capacity that may be.”

Brown and Elert had multiple conversations before Tagaloa-Nelson was given the green light to join the men’s basketball program this winter. The two head coaches had spoken about the first-year collegiate athlete in the fall when the offer was first extended for him to join WVU in the open-gym.

“Football is his priority and will continue to be his priority. But, if he can help us and wants to be involved, then I’d love to have him each and every day,” added Eilert. “With Aden, we’re 1-0, so it’s going in a good direction.”

Based on Eilert’s comments Saturday, it appears Tagaloa-Nelson’s main contribution to the team will be on the practice court as a defensive-minded player to go up against West Virginia’s guards.

Asked if he foresees Tagaloa-Nelson checking into a game this year, Eilert said:

“If it works out and everybody’s OK with it, I have no problem with putting him in if the situation calls for it. I mean, he’s just so far behind in terms of what we’ve done thus far. So, I could see him being a very vital member of our scout team in the short term, but trying to learn everything that we have in place right now might be a challenge, especially this late, but he is a very bright kid, so we’ll see how this transpires.”