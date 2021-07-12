Where Jarret Doege ranks among the top QBs in college football right now

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football is in good hands — but not great hands — at the quarterback position, according to a new preseason ranking from Pro Football Focus.

Redshirt senior Jarret Doege, West Virginia’s probable starting quarterback for the 2021 season, is No. 27 overall in this ranking, which categorizes every likely starter in Division I.

The ranking also groups quarterbacks into six tiers based on their ability. Doege is listed near the top of tier three: the good, but not great, quarterbacks. That means PFF rates Doege as an above average quarterback entering the season, but doesn’t consider him a “high-ceiling” or “elite” quarterback.

Roughly 20 players appear in the “high-ceiling” tier, including Iowa State’s Brock Purdy, who ranks at No. 17 in this list and led the Cyclones to an appearance in the Big 12 title game last season.

The only QB classified as “elite” is Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler. PFF describes the redshirt sophomore as “the best player returning to college football.”

Doege is PFF’s third-highest rated Big 12 quarterback. Last season, he completed just under 64 percent of his attempts, amassed 2,587 passing yards and threw for 14 touchdowns. His 258.7 passing yards per game ranked second in the conference behind Rattler, while his completion percentage ranked third among Big 12 quarterbacks who appeared in 10 or more games.

This offseason, he’s focusing on pocket movement and making throws under pressure.

“I’ve gotten a lot better just moving in the pocket. Maybe one little small movement and making that throw helps a lot, and just throwing on the run, keeping my body in awkward situations and making throws,” Doege said.

West Virginia opens its 2021 campaign Sept. 4 at Maryland. Doege and the Mountaineers will take on Rattler and the Sooners Sept. 25 in Norman for their Big 12 opener.