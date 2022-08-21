After not playing in the Dallas Cowboys’ first game of the preseason on August 13 due to a groin injury, former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier made his 2022 debut on Saturday.

Grier completed six of his 10 pass attempts, threw for 98 yards, and had a passer rating of 92.9. He also rushed for nine yards in what Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy called a “gritty performance” that resulted in a Cowboys victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’ll tell you man, what a gritty performance,” McCarthy told reporters after the game. “I thought he did great. Just a gritty performance. It was good to see him in command and running the offense. It was his first real opportunity in this offense, and I thought he did a really nice job.”

Grier continues to battle for the backup quarterback spot on “America’s Team.”

The former Mountaineer showed coaches and fans what he was capable of earlier this month with some standout throws at practices.

But it’s not just those within Dallas’ locker room who Grier is impressing. His performance on Saturday also got the attention of former longtime Dallas Cowboys reporter, and now the host of FOX Sports’ “Undisputed” Skip Bayless.

“Just for the record: When Will Grier was lighting it up at West Virginia, I thought he could be a pretty to very good starting QB in the NFL,” Bayless tweeted late Saturday night. “Still do. Very glad the Cowboys have him. Like his moxy, flair and deep ball.

Grier’s performance under center outshined the day put forth by Cooper Rush, who Grier is competing against for the backup quarterback job. Rush completed three of six passes for 32 yards.

While neither quarterback threw for a touchdown, Grier was pleased with his performance.

“It felt good to get out there and play a little bit,” said Grier. “No anxiousness at all [about returning from the groin injury], but that was tough – just missing some reps. But I felt comfortable from snap one today and to get some live reps. These guys hadn’t seen me play live, so just [me] showing I’m confident out there and can make some plays.”

Dallas has one preseason game remaining. Grier and the Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, August 26, at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

That game will be a matchup of two former WVU quarterbacks, Grier and Seattle’s Geno Smith, who is in a quarterback battle of his own. Smith and the Seahawks struggled in their second game of the NFL’s preseason.

Fans can watch more of Grier’s postgame comments by clicking here.