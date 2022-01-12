WVU women’s hoops meets Texas Tech on Wednesday night

Kirsten “KK” Deans makes a hesitation before driving against Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. Her WVU women’s basketball team fell to the Wildcats at home, 71-61. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its two-game homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 12, as the Mountaineers play host to Texas Tech at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is set for 7 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s contest will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Nick Farrell, Meg Bulger and Anjelica Trinone on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com or on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WZST-FM, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

Wednesday’s game is WVU Faculty/Staff & Student Appreciation Night. All faculty, staff and students will receive free admission to the game with a valid University ID.

Additionally, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free embroidered key tag. Fans can purchase tickets now for just $5 at WVUGAME.com. Wednesday also is a Weekday Happy Hour, with half-price beverages from 6-7 p.m.

West Virginia and Texas Tech are set to meet for the 20th time. WVU is 7-2 against TTU in Morgantown and has won the last six matchups inside the WVU Coliseum. Additionally, the Mountaineers have defeated the Lady Raiders in nine straight meetings, dating back to Jan. 25, 2017.

WVU also has won 12 of the last 13 contests against TTU, which includes a two-game sweep in the season series a year ago.

The Mountaineers are averaging 75.8 points per game against the Lady Raiders during their current win streak, while holding Tech to 65.3 points per game.

Texas Tech enters Wednesday’s contest after falling to Oklahoma State, 57-55, on Jan. 8, at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Tech has lost four of its last five games, dating back to Dec. 20, with its only win coming at then-No. 9 Texas, 74-61, on Jan. 5, in Austin.

Texas Tech opened the season with a 6-1 record, including a five-game win streak to begin the year.

After making her season debut vs. Lamar on Nov. 19, senior guard Vivian Gray has played in just five games since Dec. 2, but has started each of the first three Big 12 games for the Lady Raiders. Gray leads Tech in scoring, at 17.3 points per game, while Rhyle McKinney and Taylah Thomas are tied for the team lead in total scoring this season, with 142 points each.

WVU is coming off a 71-61 loss to Kansas State in its Big 12 home opener on Jan. 8, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

West Virginia’s scoring efforts were led by junior guard KK Deans, who tallied a team-best 17 points. Senior guard Madisen Smith netted 13 points to also finish in double figures. Fifth-year senior center Blessing Ejiofor tallied a team-high eight rebounds to pace WVU on the glass.